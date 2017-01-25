A small high school with big dreams; MLK

Narraguagus Jr./Sr. High School is a small high school overflowing with optimism. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., students were asked to write down their own dream. This project was led by the high school’s civil rights team, including myself. Each student was provided with the prompt “My dream is …” and encouraged to dream big, (or small)!

When surrounded by negativity within the media, or your immediate environment, it is easy to become discouraged. I am proud to say that this project was a beacon of positivity within a dark time. Students did not think selfishly or negatively. In fact, the vast majority of students dreamed of world peace, unity, equal rights, and love. These are four of the most important concepts that will ever exist and yet we tend to ignore them more often than we acknowledge them.

It is those who dare to think for themselves, who dare to voice their opinion, and who dare to dream that make progress within their own lives, communities, and their world. Regardless of personal beliefs and opinions, each person has a dream, or many, that they are entitled to share. Students took advantage of the anonymous opportunity to use their voice and created an extremely positive message for the school itself, as well as the community. The large banner displaying student responses, created by several of the civil right team’s member, was visible at home basketball games.

This was a small project with a big message. The smallest fish in the pond can dream the biggest. Using your voice, no matter how loudly you speak, is the beginning of progress. An anonymous notecard with your dream written on it may look small but the words you write today will determine the fate of tomorrow. Martin Luther King, a notably courageous man, used his voice for positive change. By giving life to his dreams he gave so many the life that they deserved. You may be a small fish, you may be a big fish, you may not know what you dream of. Whoever you are, whatever you dream, do not be silenced; let your voice be heard.