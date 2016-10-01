The working student, a younger perspective

High school is by the far one of life’s crummiest gigs offered. Long term exhaustion, incessant hunger (even once you’ve eaten), and hard, uncomfortable chairs contribute to the lack-luster of the day. While there are rewarding moments and rewards to reap later in life the present doesn’t always feel like “the best day of your life”. Don’t take me the wrong way, these are great days of our lives. We have freedom, time to be kids, and ourselves to take care of. Let us also not forget how lucky my generation is to have public education available to us for a large part of our lives. These moments will stay with us, but there is more waiting for us. While unavoidable high school is a right of passage that each generation must face, ah the Petri Dish of early adulthood.

Most students long for Friday, dreaming about the late hour they will be waking up Saturday morning. The long and restful slumber they will slowly wake from. The birds will sing, the sun will shine, and they will drink a warm coffee and wear their slippers. And then there are the students who work weekends. However, WE ARE GRATEFUL (at least I am). We are grateful for our jobs, as much as we may despise waking up to the early fall air. Our bodies groan and our minds say, “Go back to bed!”, but we continue on.

A working student is one of the hardest workers you will ever meet. I know many who are simultaneously athletes, artists, musicians, and volunteers. Between studies, extracurricular activities, the general school day, relationships, family engagements, athletics, students still find time to work. Isn’t that a superpower or something? After a school day, a late shift, and homework there isn’t much left to start over with the next day. I can’t believe I found time to write this!

My generation is not lazy, nor are we ungrateful. We can still read, write (in cursive as well), pick up the phone and talk, and know what an email is. It is unfair to say that my generation is corrupt and cannot be fixed because we are young and current. We are not broken, we are strong and independent and carry more responsibility on our shoulders than ever before. In fact, the future is relaxing on our shoulders, waiting for us to scoop it up and make use of what it is offering us. As the world around us develops more we also have to adapt. It is silly to think we can simply remain as things were. We must move forward, and as younger folks we take that responsibility. As a young and independent individual I make it a point to show the world how respectful, hardworking, and bright not only I, but my generation really can be. We are loving, kind, and would do anything for you. I speak of my generation as a whole, but I know that the mindset of young people in Down East Maine is a bit different from that of surrounding areas. The work ethic instilled in most kids at a young age is astounding. The students here are generally all genuine, honest, and hardworking people, people who I love, respect, and care for deeply. I have confidence in us to uphold the values, traditions, and way of the Down East life.

